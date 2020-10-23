Octavia Spencer Says Birthday Surprise From Keanu Reeves Brought Her To Tears

Octavia Spencer really loves Keanu Reeves.

On Thursday night, Spencer appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about celebrating her 50th birthday in quarantine and getting surprise messages from celebrity friends.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Says ‘The Matrix 4’ Will Be A ‘Love Story’

“Chris Evans is a dear friend. Katy Perry is a dear friend. Then Keanu Reeves, you know, surprised me,” she said. “Of course, I started crying like a baby, like, ‘Keanu!’ It was so fabulous.

“He’s somebody I like and my friends know that and it was the sweetest thing.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Reveals Who Would Win In A Fight: ‘The Matrix”s Neo Or John Wick

In a 2014 interview with Meredith Vieira, the actress said that Reeves was the first celebrity she met after moving to Los Angeles from Alabama.

“I had an audition and my car broke down and no one would help me because my car was so dirty until Keanu Reeves,” she said at the time. “He was on a motorcycle and had his little motorcycle helmet and sunglasses and was like, ‘Hey, you need some help?’ And I kid you not, I was gonna have him get in and I was gonna push it and he was like, ‘No, no, I’m gonna push you.’ And I’m thinking, Oh, he’s gonna touch my car!”