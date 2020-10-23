Julia Louis-Dreyfus Had An ‘Astoundingly Thoughtful’ Phone Call With Joe Biden Following Her Cancer Diagnosis

Shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, Julia Louis-Dreyfus received an unexpected phone call from Joe Biden.

“It was just so beyond the beyond in terms of kindness. For real, it was astoundingly thoughtful,” she recalls on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. “And I couldn’t get him off the phone, by the way! I was like, ‘Don’t you have to run the country?’ But he really wanted to talk to me about my medical plan and how I was going to do it.”

Biden is familiar with the stress and anxiety of a cancer diagnosis. His son Hunter, 46, succumbed to brain cancer in 2015. Louis-Dreyfus announced she was cancer-free in 2018.

“It was incredibly sweet and, needless to say, that’s certainly not the reason he has my support,” the “Veep” star continues. “But it is emblematic of the thoughtfulness and kindness that are a part of his personality, which is sorely missing right now in the White House.”

Louis-Dreyfus has been a vocal supporter of Biden’s campaign, emceeing the DNC 2020 and is set to participate in a live “Seinfeld” reunion with Jason Alexander, Larry David, and special guests to benefit the Texas Democratic Party on Oct. 23.