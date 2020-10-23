Nicole Kidman Says She And Keith Urban Have ‘Watched Friends Go To Hell And Back’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Nicole Kidman spoke about how she and husband Keith Urban have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview with Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph.

Kidman said the pair have remained “healthy and safe” by doing “what they were told” and staying at their Nashville home, the Daily Mail reported.

“We’ve watched friends go to hell and back and have watched the world navigate this together, and I think we are all just going, ‘Is this really happening?'”

Urban wed Kidman in 2006, and they share daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9, together. Kidman also shares daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Urban’s tour came to a standstill when the world first went into lockdown back in March, with Kidman then sharing a clip of herself watching his 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards the same way everyone else did in September: on a laptop.

Kidman was in Australia at the time filming her new series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and so, was not with her husband at the Nashville bash.