Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Harry Styles’ Summer Hit ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Kelly Clarkson is back with another incredible Harry Styles cover.

The singer belted out Styles’ summer smash hit “Watermelon Sugar” in the latest Kellyoke segment of her talk show.

Clarkson donned a red-and-white-patterned dress for the performance and was joined by her band on stage as she sung the catchy lyrics.

Riding this ‘Watermelon Sugar’ high into the weekend 🍉 #kellyoke pic.twitter.com/dXc1shBaos — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 23, 2020

The musician sang the One Direction star’s “Adore You” on the show last month.

Clarkson’s Styles track is the latest in a long line of “Kellyoke” covers.

She has sung such hits as Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why”, Coldplay’s “The Scientist”, and Shania Twain’s “No One Needs To Know”.

Clarkson also put her own spin on Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” this week.