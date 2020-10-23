Ryan Reynolds Gets Birthday Messages From Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon & More

The internet is celebrating Ryan Reynolds.
On Friday, the “Free Guy” star turned 44 and the actor has been getting birthday messages from all corners of the globe.
RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Sends Parkas To Nunavut School In Need Of Winter Wear
Canada’s official Twitter account wished Reynolds a happy birthday on Twitter on behalf of Canadians everywhere.
❤️🇨🇦❤️
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020
Reynolds himself joked that he had pre-empted Emilia Clarke, who also turned a year older on Friday.
So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me. https://t.co/Mx5CXPKH4T
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman got in on the celebrations by sharing an old photo of Reynolds as a kid playing a drum set.
Happy birthday lil’ buddy! @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/F57Uvdb7sd
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 23, 2020
RELATED: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds’ Voting PSA Gets Overshadowed By The Actress’ Photoshopped Shoes
Others celebs, including Jimmy Fallon and Chris Hadfield, sent their birthday wishes to Reynolds on Twitter.
Well this didn’t age well. That’s a lot of droplets. Happy birthday @VancityReynolds! Cheers to (probably) never doing this again. pic.twitter.com/aDdc718OWI
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 23, 2020
@VancityReynolds 🎂🎉🎊🎁🎈🥳
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 23, 2020
Happy Birthday, @VancityReynolds! Careful with the candles. And dogs. pic.twitter.com/VnUpIflKAQ
— Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 23, 2020
Bro shoutout to @VancityReynolds happy birthday my dude. Always been a fan. Still waiting to work with you. Van Wilder was my bible for years.
“Don’t take life too seriously, you’ll never get out alive.” #WriteThatDown pic.twitter.com/i89Kx3p6nQ
— O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) October 23, 2020