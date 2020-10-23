Ryan Reynolds Gets Birthday Messages From Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Fallon & More

The internet is celebrating Ryan Reynolds.

On Friday, the “Free Guy” star turned 44 and the actor has been getting birthday messages from all corners of the globe.

Canada’s official Twitter account wished Reynolds a happy birthday on Twitter on behalf of Canadians everywhere.

❤️🇨🇦❤️ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020

Reynolds himself joked that he had pre-empted Emilia Clarke, who also turned a year older on Friday.

So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me. https://t.co/Mx5CXPKH4T — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman got in on the celebrations by sharing an old photo of Reynolds as a kid playing a drum set.

Others celebs, including Jimmy Fallon and Chris Hadfield, sent their birthday wishes to Reynolds on Twitter.

Well this didn’t age well. That’s a lot of droplets. Happy birthday @VancityReynolds! Cheers to (probably) never doing this again. pic.twitter.com/aDdc718OWI — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 23, 2020