Haim Get A ‘3AM’ Call From Robert Pattinson For ‘Seth Meyers’ Performance

A very special guest phoned in for Haim’s “3AM” performance.

The band performed the ’90s R&B-style song “3AM” off their album Women In Music PT. III on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Thursday.

Before the performance, they get a phone call from an “emotional vampire.” The call goes to voicemail and a video message reveals the vampire is Robert Pattinson.

“On record, it starts with kind of a voicemail of someone calling at 3 a.m. So basically a booty call,” Este explained of the appearance. “So we needed someone to do this cameo that had game. And even when we were holding auditions, so we thought this would be no different.”

The band also go all-out on costumes for the Halloween season as the members don poofy, white, wedding dresses and Alana adds fake blood dripping down the side of her mouth.

Women In Music PT. III was released in June.