Usher Teams With Marshmello & Imanbek For New Single ‘Too Much’

Three great sounds that sound great together.

On Friday, Marshmello and Imanbek released their latest single “Too Much”, featuring none other than Usher.

“Meet me at the corner, I’ll be waiting for ya,” Usher sings over the song’s EDM beats. “I don’t care what hour, if it’s rain or shower.”

Then goes the chorus: “Whatever you ask of me, you don’t have to worry. There’s no such thing as too much.”

The song comes after a string of hits from Marshmello and Imanbek, including “Be Kind”, “Come & Go”, and “Roses”.

Usher has also had a busy year, putting out the singles “California”, “I Cry”, and “Bad Habits”.