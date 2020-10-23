LeAnn Rimes Recalls Being ‘Such A Little Kid’ In ‘Coyote Ugly’: ‘I Was So Awkward Still’

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating two major anniversaries: the 20th anniversary of “Coyote Ugly” and her upcoming 10th wedding anniversary with actor Eddie Cibrian.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, the Grammy Award winner admits she wasn’t sure she would make it 10 years coming from a family with divorced parents.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” says the singer. “To be with him and know that our relationship is so strong and knowing that it’s even stronger being in COVID, being able to remain super-connected, and we’ve been through a lot together and, you know, I’m very proud of us.”

She adds: “He’s such a good dude. He’s got a heart of gold. He’s such a great dad and it’s wonderful being his wife.”

Rimes was just 17 years old when she appeared in the cult classic “Coyote Ugly”, for which she also provided four songs: “The Right Kind of Wrong”, “Please Remember”, “But I Do Love You”, and the chart-topping “Can’t Fight the Moonlight”.

To celebrate the milestone, Rimes is transporting fans back to the early 2000s with the release of “Coyote Ugly 20th Anniversary MegaMix”, a dance mashup of her songs from the film remixed by Grammy-winning DJ Dave Audé.

Looking back at her younger self in the film, the singer recalls being “such a little kid.”

“I was kept to this really innocent little girl from the time I started out until that movie,” she tells ET Canada. “That movie was kind of like, my innocence gone! Like, here’s LeAnn dancing on a bar in some sexy clothes.”

Rimes’ brief appearance in the film did not go unnoticed, dancing on top of the bar alongside stars Piper Perabo, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan.

“I was really emulating everything that was going on, everything that was around me cause I was still coming into my own as a woman,” she explains. “I was so awkward still, trying to figure myself out. And I watch it now and I’m like, ‘Man, that hair flick was good! I had some moves down,’ like I was faking that really well.”