Emilia Clarke Jumps Out Of A Plane To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday

Emilia Clarke celebrated her 34th birthday in style Friday.

The actress shared a series of snaps from the most “exhilarating experience” of her life on Instagram, looking super happy in every photo.

Clarke, who played Mother Of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones”, regularly took to the skies on the back of a dragon on the show, with her hashtagging her latest post: “Who says you can only fly dragons?”

She also asked in her caption, “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday?”

The star was joined at the skydive centre by her mother Jennifer, who, it seems, did not jump with her.

One snap also showed Clarke holding up a “Well done you just jumped out of an aeroplane” certificate.

Clarke’s adrenalin-filled adventure comes after she developed a newfound “appreciation” for her loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarke joined Time magazine’s “TIME100 Talks” and opened up about what she has learned through quarantine and surviving two brain aneurysms.

“When you personally come very close to dying — which I did twice — it brings into light a conversation which you have with yourself which goes to the tune of: appreciation for the things you have in your life, thanks for the people who are here,” she explained.

Clarke added, “COVID has paradoxically been quite an incredible moment for us to really assess that properly and see: how are the ways, during a global pandemic, can we reach out and make people not feel alone?”