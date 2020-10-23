John Boyega Would Be Up For An Animated ‘Star Wars’ About Finn

Returning to “Star Wars” may not be out of the question for John Boyega.

In a new interview with Yahoo!, the “Rise of Skywalker” star talked about an axed storyline that would have seen his character Finn leading a much bigger revolution among the stormtroopers.

“I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story,” Boyega said. “The concept art in the ‘Star Wars’ book has that image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick. That would have been dope, hands down.”

Expressing his admiration for “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, Boyega was asked if he’d be up for reprising his role in the “Star Wars” universe for a series on the streaming service.

“Animated? Yeah that would be cool,” he said. “You could do it all from home.”

Boyega also addressed his recent comments about how the new trilogy ended up sidelining Finn after having him as a central character in “The Force Awakens”.

“I’m just trying to do what I was offered and I’m trying to fulfill my job. We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them,” he explained. “If Captain America doesn’t show out and show down and isn’t given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won’t think he’s cool. Why shouldn’t Black characters and Black actors also fight for that same kind of representation?”