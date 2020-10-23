Maren Morris Slams Tomi Lahren Following U.S. Presidential Debate

Maren Morris kept busy on social media during Thursday night’s U.S. Presidential Debate, even taking aim at conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren.

The country singer, 30, and known Donald Trump critic called out the President and Lahren’s response to a question asked during the debate.

The debate moderator, NBC’s Kristen Welker, asked Trump if he plans on locating the parents of the 500 migrant children after they were separated at the Mexico-United States border. Trump responded, “Yes, we’re trying very hard.”

RELATED: Maren Morris Performs Stripped-Down Version Of ‘To Hell And Back’ At CMT Music Awards

But it was Lahren’s own commentary that Morris took issue with.

“Don’t wanna be separated? Don’t come here illegally!” Lahren posted on Twitter.

Only a few short minutes later, Morris responded:

Tomi, this is fucking cruel. Even for you. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 23, 2020

Many of Morris’ fans and followers celebrated her response:

RELATED: Maren Morris Calls For Change In New Single ‘Better Than We Found It’

Thank you @MarenMorris… this goes beyond. — indigobabs (@indigobabs) October 23, 2020

Following her clap back, Morris announced she will be speaking on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the “I Will Vote” benefit this Sunday.