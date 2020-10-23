Olivia Newton-John Says The ‘Grease’ Premiere Party Was ‘Wild’: ‘There Were Lots of People In The Bathrooms Doing Strange Things’

By Becca Longmire.

Olivia Newton-John revealed the “Grease” premiere party got pretty wild back in 1978.

Newton-John appeared on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, with host Andy Cohen asking: “The ‘Grease’ premiere party was held at Studio 54 in 1978, Elton John was there, Grace Jones was there, what do you remember about that night?”

“I just remember it was crazy,” the actress, who played Sandy in the much-loved film alongside John Travolta’s Danny, replied.

“There were lots of people in the bathrooms doing strange things that I hadn’t seen before. It was wild and fun and a very exciting night,” she added.

Cohen also mentioned that he’d heard members of the “Grease” cast were “horny,” to which Newton-John grinned: “My lips are sealed.”

The star’s appearance also saw her talk about researching the science behind plant-based medicine such as marijuana and how weed has helped through her battle with cancer. See more in the clip below.

