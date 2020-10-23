14-Year-Old Carter Rubin Amazes With Lewis Capaldi Cover On ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions

Talent truly has no age limit.

On “The Voice” Blind Auditions, 14-year-old Carter Rubin takes the stage to perform a cover of a Lewis Capaldi hit and blew the coaches away.

The young singer snags two chair-turns, from John Legend and Gwen Stefani as he performs “Before You Go”.

“You do not look like your voice,” Stefani remarks after the performance. “Just so you know.”

Shelton then jokes, “Where is the person who was singing.”

After learning Carter’s age, Stefani says, “I cannot believe what I’m hearing and seeing right now. This is a shock.”

Finally, after much deliberation, all that’s left is for Carter to choose his coach.