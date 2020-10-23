Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Message To Celebrate Son Deacon’s 17th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon’s eldest son Deacon just turned 17.

The actress shared a sweet message to the teen on Instagram Friday, saying he was “hardworking, fun-loving, music making” and “deeply kind,” among numerous other things.

Witherspoon’s cute post included, “What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Admits She Was ‘Terrified’ To Become A Mom At 22

The “Big Little Lies” star shares Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe to whom she was married from 1999 to 2008.

The actors also share eldest child, daughter Ava, 21.

Witherspoon’s latest birthday post comes after she wished Ava a happy birthday when she celebrated the milestone occasion on September 9.

The star posted: