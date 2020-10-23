Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Message To Celebrate Son Deacon’s 17th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon’s eldest son Deacon just turned 17.
The actress shared a sweet message to the teen on Instagram Friday, saying he was “hardworking, fun-loving, music making” and “deeply kind,” among numerous other things.
Witherspoon’s cute post included, “What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much.”
Happy Birthday to my wonderful son @deaconphillippe! 💫My bright light/ hardworking / fun-loving / music making / deeply kind son, who always finds the good in everyone and everything. What a pleasure to watch you grow into an amazing young man who is always curious and endlessly creative. Can’t wait to celebrate! I love you so much 🥰🎈#17
The “Big Little Lies” star shares Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe to whom she was married from 1999 to 2008.
The actors also share eldest child, daughter Ava, 21.
Witherspoon’s latest birthday post comes after she wished Ava a happy birthday when she celebrated the milestone occasion on September 9.
The star posted:
Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫 Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗