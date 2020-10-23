Christmas Abbott Addresses Argument With Da’Vonne Rogers And Bayleigh Dayton On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

After an emotional week, Christmas Abbott became the eighth member of the “Big Brother: All-Stars” jury.

Abbott was sent packing by a vote of 1-0 after Cody Califore won the final Veto competition of the season and had the sole power to evict one of the houseguests on Thursday night.

Despite her last-ditch effort to convince Cody to keep her over her block buddy Nicole Franzel, the 38-year-old told ET Canada that she can definitely see why he sent her to the jury house.

“He had a final two with her from the very beginning and they played on season 16 together. That’s a really, really strong bond to start with,” she admits.

“He has said to multiple people that I was a really strong competitor and I was a higher likelihood to win the final comp so, can’t break a final two with that kind of strength,” Abbott adds.

Abbott’s emotions hit an all-time high when her closest ally Memphis Garrett was evicted last week. However, she says her tearful moments captured on the show were due to an “accumulation of things.”

“After his eviction, I knew that it was me against three and that’s a pretty hard place to be, so I just needed to let that emotion out, as I say, pop the emotional pimple, and I could be able to reset. But it was really hard to be that house, you know, solo with three people coming at me,” she shares.

However, one of her most controversial moments this season was the explosive argument between her, Da’Vonne Rogers, and Bayleigh Dayton. She had put the pair on the chopping block after seemingly stating that she had their backs in the game.

“I think that it’s important for me to go ahead and say that gameplay for me is different than personal connection. I can personally connect with somebody and still evict them,” Abbott reiterates.

“For my gameplay in that situation was that both Bayleigh and Da’Vonne were coming after my alliance, The Committee, four people out the six-person alliance and I had to as the HOH that week be responsible that that didn’t happen and they didn’t come after us.”

Continues the “All-Star”: “Me and Bayleigh were able to squash it. I apologized to her, I apologized to Da’Vonne, they both apologized back and we were able to put that behind us.

“I know that I’m going to see Da’Vonne in jury and I know we’re going to be able to give each other a hug because we were able to have some really good conversations before she was evicted.”

Tune in to the season finale of “Big Brother: All-Stars” on Wednesday, October 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.