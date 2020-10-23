Toni Braxton Examines A Broken Relationship In ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video

Toni Braxton released the dramatic new music video for “Gotta Move On” Thursday.

The video showcases the fragmented relationship of a man and a woman as it falls apart.

“Gotta Move On” comes off of Braxton’s 10th studio album Spell My Name. The song also features H.E.R. delivering an amazing solo performance in the middle of the track.

“Gotta Move On” was directed by “Dance” Mike Ho, who has previously directed such videos as Cardi B’s “Ring” and Nicki Minaj’s “Hard White”.

Spell My Name was released in August, and features a remix of the song “Do It” featuring Missy Elliott.