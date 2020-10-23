Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops First Trailer For ‘Supervillain’ Docuseries

Tekashi 6ix9ine is unapologetic in the first trailer for his new Showtime docuseries.

“Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine” focuses on the rapper after his early release from jail in the spring.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was imprisoned after pleading guilty to charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit murder. However, his sentence was cut short due to testifying for the prosecution and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“F**k being a superhero, I wanna be a villain,” says the musician in the short trailer, which dropped on Friday, Oct. 23.

Most of the preview is made up of insulting media quotes about the controversial star, who’s real name is Daniel Hernandez.

The official synopsis from Showtime explains, “Inspired by the Rolling Stone feature ‘Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain’ by investigative journalist Stephen Witt, ‘Supervillain’ will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez transformed into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and hip hop’s prince of trolls, boasting 2.6 billion streams and 15 hits on the top music charts.”

The documentary is expected to hit Showtime in early 2021.