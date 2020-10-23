Priyanka Chopra Reveals What She And Hubby Nick Jonas Have Been Up To During Quarantine

Priyanka Chopra loved spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas during quarantine.

The actress, 38, chatted with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager on Friday’s “Today with Hoda & Jenna” about her new book, Unfinished, and revealed what she and the Jonas Brother have been up to since the pandemic hit.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Debuts The Cover Of Her New Book ‘Unfinished’

“He’s great, and we would’ve never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine,” she said. “It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining, is to be able to be home.”

She later joked that she’s happy “that I still like him after spending so much time with him.”

According to Chopra, just because she’s been quarantining doesn’t mean she’s been idle.

“I have to say I was very productive through this quarantine,” Chopra added. “I got working out, I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right. Being a creative person, I guess, I continued to work.”

RELATED: Nick Jonas Turns 28 And Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Tribute Will Melt Your Heart

Chopra stopped by “Today” to promote her upcoming memoir, Unfinished, which is already a bestseller months before its release, amid filming “Matrix 4”.

Unfinished hits bookshelves Jan. 9.