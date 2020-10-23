Céline Dion Says Late Husband René Angélil ‘Watching Over’ Their Twin Sons On 10th Birthday

Céline Dion is celebrating her twins’ birthday, with the memory of their father on her mind.

On Friday, the Canadian music icon shared photos of twin sons Nelson and Eddy, who are turning 10.

“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” she wrote in a sweet Instagram post.

“You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud,” she added. “Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much…”

Dion’s husband René Angélil passed away in 2016. The two were married for 22 years and had had three children together.

Their eldest son, René-Charles, celebrated his 19th birthday back in January, and Dion marked the occasion with baby photos on Instagram.