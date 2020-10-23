Céline Dion Says Late Husband René Angélil ‘Watching Over’ Their Twin Sons On 10th Birthday

Céline Dion is celebrating her twins’ birthday, with the memory of their father on her mind.
On Friday, the Canadian music icon shared photos of twin sons Nelson and Eddy, who are turning 10.
“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years,” she wrote in a sweet Instagram post.
“You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud,” she added. “Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much…”
Nelson et Eddy, vous apportez tellement de joie, d’amour et de rires dans nos vies à chaque jour depuis 10 ans. Votre grand frère et moi, et votre père qui veille sur vous, sommes tellement fiers de vous deux ! Bonne fête mes amours! On vous adore… – Maman, RC et Papa xx… 🐾 Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years. You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much… – Mom, RC and Dad xx… 🐾
Dion’s husband René Angélil passed away in 2016. The two were married for 22 years and had had three children together.
Their eldest son, René-Charles, celebrated his 19th birthday back in January, and Dion marked the occasion with baby photos on Instagram.
Mon cher René-Charles, Je suis tellement fière de la façon dont tu te comportes et que tu évolues dans la vie. Tu es un vrai gentleman, et je veux que tu saches que ton père veille toujours sur toi et te protège… tout comme moi. Continue d’être le meilleur de toi-même. Sois fort, passionné et judicieux dans la poursuite de tes rêves. Tout est possible… « Sky is the limit ! » Et surtout, sois heureux… ton bonheur fait mon bonheur. Je t’aime tellement, mon grand homme ! Maman xx… . My dear René-Charles, I’m so proud of the way you’re conducting yourself in life. You’re a true gentleman, and I want you to know that your father’s guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do. Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life – the sky’s the limit! And above all, have a good time!…. Your happiness, is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…