David Fincher Says ‘Mindhunter’ Is ‘Probably’ Done After Two Seasons

It doesn’t look like “Mindhunter” will be resurrected from the grave.

In a new interview with Vulture, David Fincher talks about the Netflix serial killer drama, which he co-directed and produced, and whether fans can expect a third season.

Fincher, whose latest film “Mank” will premiere on Netflix in December, was asked whether “Mindhunter” was finished for good.

“I think probably,” he said. “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish “Mank” and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Further discussing the difficult process of producing the show, the director explained, “We had done the first season of ‘Mindhunter’ without a showrunner, with me pinch-hitting on a week-by-week basis. We started getting scripts for the second season, and I ended up looking at what was written and deciding I didn’t like any of it. So we tossed it and started over. I brought in Courtenay Miles, an AD I’d worked with who wanted to write, and she ended up co-showrunning ‘Mindhunter’. But it’s a 90-hour work week. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.’”

Earlier this year, it was reported that stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Trov had all been released from their contracts on “Mindhunter”, signalling the likely end of the series.