Jennifer Aniston Posts Passionate Message After Voting For Biden And Harris: ‘Too Many People Have Died’

Jennifer Aniston has cast her vote in the United States presidential election.

The “Friends” alum took to Instagram to explain the reasons why she is backing Joe Biden to become the new leader of the U.S., with Kamala Harris as his vice president.

“I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever,” began Aniston, captioning a photograph of the moment she voted.

Continuing, “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

The actress noted that “the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids” will be the ones who are most affected by the results of this election.

She added, “This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world.”

Concluding her post, Aniston discouraged fans from choosing to vote for Kanye West when filling out their ballot.

She wrote, “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”