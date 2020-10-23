Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Eddie Van Halen Drunk-Dialling To Ask ‘If I Wanted To Sing In His Band’

Ozzy Osbourne is one of the many rock musicians mourning the death of Eddie Van Halen, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this month at age 65.

In the latest edition of his SiriusXM radio show “Ozzy Speaks”, the Black Sabbath frontman recalled once receiving a late-night phone call from the Van Halen guitarist.

“He phoned me up one time and asked me if I wanted to sing in his band — way after Sammy [Hagar had left the band],” Osbourne said.

“I think he was a bit drunk,” he added, “We’ve all done one of them — calling at four o’clock in the morning, going, [slurred gibberish].”

While Osbourne never performed or recorded with the guitarist, he recalled being in awe of his six-string wizardry when Van Halen opened for Black Sabbath back in 1978.

“You think you’ve seen it all,” declared Osbourne, “out of the blue someone comes out with such a revolutionized way of playing. To watch Eddie play was, like — his hands would turn into a spider. He was remarkable. He always made it look like it was so easy.”