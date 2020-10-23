ESPN Reporter Molly McGrath Claps Back At Troll Shaming Her Pregnant Body

ESPN reporter Molly McGrath fires back at a body-shaming troll.

The reporter finished a six-hour shift on her feet covering a football game when she read a “cruel troll tweet” and decided to respond.

“Last night I was on my feet for over six hours straight, in the rain, and knew that I would only get three hours of sleep because of a last second flight change. For the first time, maybe ever, I let a cruel troll tweet about the changes of my pregnant body get to me,” McGrath writes on Instagram.

She continues by detailing the difficulties of being pregnant as she enters her third trimester, adding that her “feet swell” and her “back constantly aches.”

“I am making a HUMAN LIFE! The baby I’m carrying around could live outside of my body right now, and my strong ass body made that baby from scratch,” she says.

The reporter also explains the additional stresses of working as a travelling reporter, which, in addition to travelling, also includes preparing for reports, information gathering and other duties.

Once her story was shared to Twitter, McGrath saw overwhelming support from other female sports reporters who have also worked through their pregnancies.

Thank you @MollyAMcGrath for your strength and for taking pride in being a #workingmama. I hosted my last show 5 days before my due date and can’t wait to show pictures like this to my son someday! ❤️🤰🏼 https://t.co/LQM401KEnz pic.twitter.com/gFU3jFnF6C — Jamie Hersch (@JamieHersch) October 23, 2020

McGrath concludes: “I am proud to be a pregnant woman working full-time and I am proud that the magnitude of creating a human life has not, and will not, slow me down. Women are freaking incredible and powerful and anyone who doesn’t see that can kiss my big achey butt. 👊”