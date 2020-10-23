Kate Beckinsale Unfollows Goody Grace On Instagram, Hints At Possible Split

Kate Beckinsale’s whirlwind romance with Goody Grace could be over.

While neither the actress, 47, nor the Canadian rapper, 23, have confirmed or denied their split, Beckinsale’s recent Instagram activity hints at a breakup.

First, the stunner unfollowed Grace on the platform and then deleted her comment reading “I love you” underneath a post for his birthday in June.

Meanwhile, Grace has left all traces of Beckinsale visible on his own page, including the post he made for her birthday.

The former couple has been linked since April but later confirmed their relationship when they revealed Grace spent the pandemic lockdown at Beckinsale’s home.

They have also been seen holding hands in public multiple times.

Beckinsale has previously been linked to “SNL” star Pete Davidson and actor/comedian Matt Rife, and was previously married to “Underworld” director Len Wiseman until 2019. She also shares a daughter, Lily, 21, with ex Michael Sheen.

ET Canada has reached out to Beckinsale’s rep for comment.