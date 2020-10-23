Justin Bieber Shares Look Into Life In Quarantine In Trailer For New ‘Next Chapter’ Documentary

Justin Bieber is sharing an honest look into what life was like during lockdown in his brand new YouTube Originals documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter”.

The 30-minute special is a followup to the hit 10-episode original series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons”, which chronicled the making of Bieber’s latest album, Changes.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Wants To Keep Ball Rolling On Black Lives Matter: ‘Don’t Change The Subject’

The new documentary reunites Bieber with director Michael D. Ratner, who helmed “Seasons”.

While “Seasons” gave fans an all-access look into the Canadian star’s life after he had stepped away from the spotlight for two years, “Next Chapter” picks up where the docuseries left off, showing viewers what Bieber’s day-to-day life looks like now, post-album and during the current pandemic.

At one point in the trailer, the “Yummy” singer can be seen getting tested for COVID-19.

Bieber also shares reflections on being a child star and discusses his relationship with wife Hailey while looking back at his life, all from the intimacy of his own home.

RELATED: New Video Gives Fans A Look At The Making Of Video For Benny Blanco-Justin Bieber Collab ‘Lonely’

“Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I’m excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I’m making, the new music I’m working on, and what I’m excited about for the future,” he said.

“Seasons” broke records as the biggest YouTube Originals debut to date with more than 32 million views in its first seven days.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Delivers Emotional ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances And Fans Can’t Get Enough

“Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” premieres Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. ET on Bieber’s official YouTube channel.