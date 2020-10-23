Arnold Schwarzenegger Recovering From Secret Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is on the mend following a secret major surgery.

The actor, 73, shared the news on Twitter on Friday, revealing he underwent heart surgery to repair his aortic valve in Cleveland.

While details are limited, he wrote, “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues.”

He added, “Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

The surgery comes as a surprise for fans as the “Terminator” star shared videos of himself pumping iron while listening to Taylor Swift just weeks ago.

“Going crazy in the gym to Taylor Swift,” Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick teased. “Love It. Keep it up.”

Schwarzenegger was also with his family, including ex-wife Maria Shriver, for their son Christopher’s birthday in September.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver also share daughters Katherine and Christina. He is also dad to Joseph Baena.