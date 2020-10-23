Lindsey Vonn Hits Back At Body Shamers After ‘Ruthless’ Social Media Comments

Captioning a series of swimsuit snaps, the 36-year-old wrote, “Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me.”

The post also included screenshots of some of the hateful comments that Vonn has received.

She continued, “I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right.”

Vonn, who is engaged to hockey star P.K. Subban, insisted that she’s “proud” of her body, despite what the haters think.

She went on, “I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am. I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me.”

