Lindsey Vonn Hits Back At Body Shamers After ‘Ruthless’ Social Media Comments

Lindsey Vonn is standing up to cruel critics who have made nasty remarks about her body.
The champion alpine ski racer took to Instagram to share a passionate message about body positivity on Friday, Oct. 23.
I’ve posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems. Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me. I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right….But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am. I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me. One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey. So to anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say. Special thanks to all of you who have been positive and supportive… lets keep up the culture of body positivity going! ❤️🙏🏻💪🏻
Captioning a series of swimsuit snaps, the 36-year-old wrote, “Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me.”
The post also included screenshots of some of the hateful comments that Vonn has received.
She continued, “I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right.”
Vonn, who is engaged to hockey star P.K. Subban, insisted that she’s “proud” of her body, despite what the haters think.
She went on, “I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am. I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me.”
Vonn also assured fans that she has no intention of changing anything about herself through filters or cosmetic surgeries.
“One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing,” she wrote. “I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey. So to anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say.”