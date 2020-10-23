Sofia Coppola Details Relationship With Ex Spike Jonze: ‘I Refer To It As My Practice Marriage’

Sofia Coppola has some new revelations about her relationship with Spike Jonze.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter/director, 49, looked back at her brief marriage with Jonze during an interview with Bustle, even calling the four-year union her “practice marriage.”

According to Coppola, she was “distracted” when the “Her” director proposed the night before she was slated to start production on her first feature film, “The Virgin Suicides”.

“That was not the moment to be making life decisions,” she admitted. “But we’d been together a long time, we were living together, and I wanted to move on to the next [phase of our relationship].”

As a result, she planned the wedding on set with the film’s star, Kirsten Dunst.

“It was just stressful making such a big decision because I think part of me hadn’t totally thought about it, even though we’d been together a long time,” she explained. “I think I had doubts, but because I was younger I wasn’t really paying attention to those [doubts].”

Now married to Thomas Mars, with who she shares Romy, 13, and Cosima, 10, Coppola says she now looks back at her marriage to Jonze as a life lesson.

“I always tell my kids they can’t get married before they’re 30 because you have to really know who you are first,” she explained. “I refer to it as my practice marriage — it was fun and served its purpose for that time.”

Coppola and Jonze were married from 1999 until 2003.