Queen’s Brian May Credits Wife For Saving His Life Following Heart Attack

Brian May has said that he will always be grateful to wife Anita Dobson for “saving his life” following his recent heart attack earlier this year.

The Queen guitarist revealed he was “very near death” after being hit by the health scare back in May.

RELATED: Brian May Says He Was ‘Very Near Death’ After Suffering ‘Small Heart Attack’

Speaking to the Express, the iconic rocker discussed the complications that he experienced after the heart attack.

“It was the worst thing, the complications that came on afterwards from the drugs that you have to take actually nearly killed me — much more than the heart attack,” he explained. “For about a month I could hardly crawl across the floor, I was really, really bad.”

May praised his “incredible” wife for nursing him and allowing him to make a full recovery.

RELATED: Brian May Says Health Problems Have Him ‘Crawling Around The House On My Hands And Knees’

“She totally saved my life because I couldn’t do anything and she just kind of nursed me, so I will forever be in her debt, she did an incredible job on me,” he continued.

The musician also discussed his theory that the heart attack may have been brought on by an undiagnosed bout of the coronavirus.

May, who doesn’t smoke or drink much alcohol, recalled having a “pretty bad cough” and feeling “pretty grim” during Queen’s tour of Korea at the start of 2020.

RELATED: Queen Guitarist Brian May Opens Up About ‘Long Climb Back’ Recovering From Heart Attack

May suggested that the virus may have “thickened the blood,” possibly triggering his heart attack.