Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad & More ‘Laguna Beach’ Stars Reunite For First Time 16 Years

Fans of “Laguna Beach” got the news they’ve long been waiting for on Friday, as the OG cast of the hit MTV reality show finally reunited after more than a decade.
Stars from season 1 of the series — which included Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Lo Bosworth, Morgan Smith and Christina Sinclair — reunited virtually in order to promote voter registration ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Says She Ended ‘Very Cavallari’ Because Of Divorce From Jay Cutler
View this post on Instagram
As promised, some casual reminiscing… Shout out to #GoodToVote and HeadCount.org for putting in the work. Also @emilylongeretta for hosting. We still encourage you to use the link in the bio and follow the resources for all your voting needs: review registration, find a spot to vote in-person, and (for some states) options to still register right up to Election Day. Happy voting!
“I feel like the last time we all might have been in the same room was when we were going to the VMAs one time,” recalled Colletti. “MTV was like, ‘Here, we’re going to launch this show and here’s 45 minutes of media training. Go have fun and then this show is going to air on MTV. Good luck!'”.
RELATED: Jay Cutler’s Instagram Goes Dark Following Ex Kristin Cavallari’s ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion With Stephen Colletti
Looking back on what it was like to be a part of one of the first-ever reality TV shows, Sinclair recalled, “That was the coolest part of our experience — reality TV was not really a thing before ‘Laguna Beach’. In retrospect, we all would have been very different had we been exposed to reality TV the way we have now. In a way, I feel like that’s what made ‘Laguna Beach’ so iconic.”
While the cast members have fond memories of being on the series, that doesn’t mean that they want to watch it all these years later.
“I’ve seen minutes of it, but I’ve never rewatched the whole thing,” admitted Cavallari
RELATED: It’s A Boy For ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Kristin Cavallari
Meanwhile, the stars also discussed whether or not they would ever like to return to reality TV.
“We did enough to last a few lifetimes,” joked Colletti.