Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad & More ‘Laguna Beach’ Stars Reunite For First Time 16 Years

Fans of “Laguna Beach” got the news they’ve long been waiting for on Friday, as the OG cast of the hit MTV reality show finally reunited after more than a decade.

Stars from season 1 of the series — which included Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Lo Bosworth, Morgan Smith and Christina Sinclair — reunited virtually in order to promote voter registration ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

