NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Speaks Out From Prison In First Interview Since Arrest: ‘People Can Hate Me And They Do’

Imprisoned cult leader Keith Raniere is speaking out from prison, with the NXIVM founder giving his first interview since his arrest more than two years ago.

Airing on Friday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News” Raniere talks with journalist Frank Parlato, insisting he did not get a fair shake from America’s criminal justice system.

“You know, one of the things that’s most important in our country is the justice system,” Raniere said in a clip shared by NBC News.

“And although, you know, people can hate me and do and think I’m an odious type of a character, you know awful actually. Both the devil and a saint should be able to get the exact same treatment under our justice system,” he said.

The full report airs on the Friday, Oct. 23 edition of “NBC Nightly News”.