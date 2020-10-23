Alanis Morissette Joins In On Turning Cher’s ‘I’m Here’ Tweet Into A Meme

By Sarah Curran.

Alanis Morissette and Cher
Alanis Morissette and Cher — Getty

Cher has unintentionally become responsible creating a hilarious new Twitter meme.

The “Strong Enough” singer probably wasn’t expecting to go viral after Tweeting the simple words “I’m here” on Wednesday, Oct 21.

Although the short message is believed to refer to Cher returning to social media after taking a few days off, fans are bringing a whole new meaning to the music icon’s words.

Even Alanis Morissette couldn’t resist joining in on the fun.

The Canadian recording artist retweeted the post, adding “to remind you,” referencing her 1995 hit, “You Oughta Know.”

Morissette’s hilarious response has almost outshadowed the original Tweet, with over 87,000 likes so far.

Take a look at some of the other witty reactions below:

