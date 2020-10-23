Alanis Morissette Joins In On Turning Cher’s ‘I’m Here’ Tweet Into A Meme

RELATED: Alanis Morissette Talks Musical Inspirations And The First Song She Heard By Her Husband

Even Alanis Morissette couldn’t resist joining in on the fun.

The Canadian recording artist retweeted the post, adding “to remind you,” referencing her 1995 hit, “You Oughta Know.”

Morissette’s hilarious response has almost outshadowed the original Tweet, with over 87,000 likes so far.

to remind you https://t.co/M6YwRDZ1PB — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) October 22, 2020

