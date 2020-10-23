Lizzo Campaigns For Joe Biden & Kamala Harris In Detroit

Detroit native Lizzo was in her hometown on Friday to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

“I don’t have to tell you guys that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” she told a crowd gathered to hear her speak at a campaign event on Detroit’s west side, reported the Detroit News.

“Michigan is going to be so crucial, and how Michigan votes is going to be so crucial between trying to make America great again or finally bringing America together,” she added.

Urging the crowd to cast their votes, Lizzo reminded everyone of the sacrifices made during the civil rights movement.

“Those people didn’t know the outcome of their actions. They didn’t know the future, but they knew they were on the right side of history, period,” she said. “So thank you for being on the right side of history, by doing your part to help us in democracy.”

She continued: “They’re out there trying to make America great again, but we need to finally bring America together again. Because I don’t want to go back to the way it was. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will help us finally bring America together. So thank you for going door to door, in the face of a pandemic, risking everything on the front lines trying to save our democracy.”