Noah Cyrus Claps Back At Haters Who Criticized Sheer Bodysuit At CMT Awards

By Sarah Curran.

noah cyrus
noah cyrus — Getty

Noah Cyrus knows exactly how to deal with her critics.

The 20-year-old singer is hitting back at haters who attacked the sheer bodysuit she wore during her performance at the 2020 CMT Awards on Wednesday.

Cyrus took to the CMT Awards stage to deliver a heartfelt rendition of “This Is Us”, together with country star Jimmie Allen.

However, despite the flawless vocal performance, some social media users seemed to be more focused on Cyrus’ onstage ensemble.

“Disgusting outfit Cyrus wore and another black eye for what Country Music represents. But being the sister of Miley Cyrus shouldn’t surprise anyone. Shame on you CMA for allowing such skimpy outfits,” wrote another person on Twitter.

Cyrus didn’t the negative comments lying down. Instead she took to Twitter to directly respond to her haters.

 

The music star previously opened up about what it was like to grow up in the shadow of her older sister Miley.

