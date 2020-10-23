Bruce Springsteen Recorded New Album In Just 4 Days: ‘All The Vocals Are First Takes’

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are back with the band’s first studio album since 2016 — and they did not labour over the recording.

Paying a virtual visit to Australia’s “Today” show, the legendary rocker revealed that the group’s latest, Letter to You, was recorded over a four-day period.

“We actually recorded the record in four days and on the fifth we listened and told stories,” Springsteen told “Today” entertainment reporter Brooke Boney of the group’s 20th studio album.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Documentary ‘Letter To You’ Sheds Light On The Iconic Musician’s Process

“The band played entirely live, all the vocals are first takes,” added the Boss. “So it was just a unique and wonderful experience.”

Having the entire band together playing live, he admitted, was a special experience for everyone, with guitarist and vocalist Patti Scialfa (who is also Springsteen’s wife) joined by guitarists Steve Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren, drummer Max Weinberg, bass player Garry Tallent, keyboardist Roy Bittan and saxophonist Jake Clemons.

“The experience of having all of the band in the room at one time right now is a real sweet benediction in my life and it’s something I enjoy deeply,” Springsteen said.

RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Sees ‘Ghosts’ In Moving New Single Dedicated To E Street Band

“Our years of playing together have created an efficiency in the studio,” he added. “Ideas tumbled around the room.”