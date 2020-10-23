Judi Dench Reveals She Saved Pet Goldfish By Doing Mouth-To-Mouth Resuscitation

Dame Judi Dench once brought her goldfish back from the brink of death by performing the kiss of life.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed her heroic actions during a new interview on Chris Evans’ “How To Wow” podcast.

Dench recounted the story after revealing that the fish passed away recently — six years after Dench initially saved its life.

“My goldfish recently died. I once gave it the kiss of life,” the “Cats” star explained.

“It died when it was very little and I gave it the kiss of life,” she continued. “It grew to be six inches long. We kept it in a nice tank.”

Dench also opened up on playing the character of M in the “James Bond” franchise for 17 years.

“As M, I just played it like the person in the script, hopefully, and like the intention,” she added.

“She got to tell Bond off quite a lot and be quite bossy and I had to assert myself a bit, as there has not been a woman M before.”