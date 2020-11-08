Sacha Baron Cohen Rescinds Trump Job Offer For ‘Racist Buffoon’ After His ‘Tragic And Sad’ Response To Election Loss

Sacha Baron Cohen took another shot at soon-to-be former President Donald Trump after numerous news organizations confirmed that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.

While Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris delivered celebratory acceptance speeches on Saturday night, Trump has yet to concede as he and his minions continue to make evidence-free assertions of vague, unspecified election fraud.

Earlier, Cohen responded to Trump calling him a “creep” by jokingly offering him a job playing one of the “racist buffoons” he exposes in his movies.

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

Following Biden’s win, Cohen took back the offer.

“Donald — you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job,” Cohen wrote. “But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded.”

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

It all started with the arrival of “Borat 2” — a.k.a. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”.

One scene in particular made headlines, featuring Rudy Giulani in a hotel suite with a young journalist (actress Maria Bakalova playing the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Sagdiyev). In the scene, Giuliani, unaware he’s being filmed on a hidden camera, shamelessly flirts with the journalist, even affectionately patting her lower back, before lying back on the bed and thrusting his hands into his pants before Borat runs in and declares, “She 15! She too old for you!”

Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, has denied anything untoward was taking place, insisting in an interview that he was merely “tucking my shirt in” after the microphone was removed. “I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

The former New York City mayor also took to Twitter to claim that his scene in the movie is “a complete fabrication” that included nothing “inappropriate,” adding, “If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Cohen, in character as Borat, issued a response.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Trump was asked by reporters on Friday evening to comment about “Borat 2”.

“I don’t know what happened,” Trump said, but recalled his own experience with Cohen nearly two decades ago, when his Ali G alter-ego attempted to get Trump to invest in a specially designed glove for eating ice cream.

“But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way,” said Trump of Cohen. “That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

Added Trump: “To me, he’s a creep.”