Sacha Baron Cohen Tweets Hilariously Vicious Comeback After Trump Slams Him As An Unfunny ‘Creep’

“Borat 2” — a.k.a. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” — arrived on Amazon Prime Video this week.

One scene in particular has been making headlines, featuring Rudy Giulani in a hotel suite with a young journalist (actress Maria Bakalova playing the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Sagdiyev). In the scene, Giuliani, unaware he’s being filmed on a hidden camera, shamelessly flirts with the journalist, even affectionately patting her lower back, before lying back on the bed and thrusting his hands into his pants before Borat runs in and declares, “She 15! She too old for you!”

Giuliani has denied anything untoward was taking place, insisting in an interview that he was merely “tucking my shirt in” after the microphone was removed. “I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

The former New York City mayor also took to Twitter to claim that his scene in the movie is “a complete fabrication” that included nothing “inappropriate,” adding, “If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Cohen, in character as Borat, issued a response.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

President Donald Trump, for whom Giuliani serves as personal lawyer, was asked by reporters on Friday evening to comment about “Borat 2”.

“I don’t know what happened,” Trump said, but recalled his own experience with Cohen nearly two decades ago, when his Ali G alter-ego attempted to get Trump to invest in a specially designed glove for eating ice cream.

“But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way,” said Trump of Cohen. “That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”

Added Trump: “To me, he’s a creep.”

Asked if he’s seen the #Borat2 footage and if he’s worried about security breaches, @POTUS replies: “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (@SachaBaronCohen) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 24, 2020

Cohen — not Borat — responded to Trump’s diss with a hilariously biting comeback, admitting, “I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.”