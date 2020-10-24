Generous Jack White Buys New Guitar For Street Busker After His Was Smashed By Passerby

Jack White is there for a fellow musician.
Earlier this week, busker Matthew Grant was performing on a street in Edinburgh, Scotland, when a drunk woman grabbed his guitar from his hands and smashed it to splinters.
Left with no means to perform, Grant took the crowdsourcing route, setting up a GoFundMe account asking people to donate what they could to help him buy a new guitar.
Rocker Jack White somehow heard of Grant’s plight and wanted to help. Rather than contribute to the fundraiser, White had a different plan in mind, which Grant discovered when he went to a Edinburgh guitar store to buy a new instrument.
Unbeknownst to Grant, White had one of his people call up every guitar store in Edinburgh in hopes of tracking him down.
“On the morning that Matt came into the store we received a call from a third party suggesting somebody wanted to buy a guitar for Matt as a gift, “Chris Cunningham, a manager at Edinburgh’s guitarguitar, told CNN. “They had been phoning around the Edinburgh music stores looking for him. Matt was over the moon.”
Grant described what happened next in an Instagram post.
“This morning I came into @guitarguitaredinburgh to pick up the new acoustic. Next thing I know I’m on the phone to @officialjackwhitelive’s manager who tells me Jack White has seen my go fund me page, feels bad for what happened and wants to buy me a new guitar,” Grant wrote on Instagram.
“Flashforward one kid in a candy shop later testing as many guitars as possible and I settle on a #custommade #fenderstratocaster,” he continued.
“Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity,” Grant added. “Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty. Thanks Jack. I’d love to thank you personally one day, you’re a legend.”
Grant shared more in some followup posts.
A nice photo for Grandma with the new #fenderguitars #stratocaster #customstrat @officialjackwhitelive bought me. (Seriously just repeating that again amazes me every time) Who's betting this photo will be on one of those clickbait "THIS BUSKER HAD HIS GUITAR SMASHED.. WHAT HAPPENED NEXT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND" pages in years to come lol
One last big thank you to everyone who donated on the go fund me page and to @officialjackwhitelive for getting me my dream guitar. 48 hours ago I was in a horrible position and was absolutely legless, now I have the new guitar(s!) to get out busking and doing what I love. You will keep me seeing me on #princesstreet in #edinburgh and I've decided to release my album online (rather than just out on the streets). If you like what you hear on my videos and aren't in Edinburgh I'll be setting up a twitch stream daily very very soon for when I'm out playing music! #busking #busker #jackwhite #gofundme #mattgrant