Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Troll After Apparent Goody Grace Breakup: ‘No One NEEDS A Man’

By Brent Furdyk.

David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages

It appears as if Kate Beckinsale has apparently split from Goody Grace.

That’s the conclusion fans have come to after the “Underworld” star, 47, unfollowed the the 23-year-old Canadian rapper’s Instagram account. In addition, she also deleted a previous comment in a post she shared to celebrate his birthday, telling him, “I love you.”

While neither has confirmed the split, Beckinsale’s latest social media activity hints a breakup did indeed take place.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Unfollows Goody Grace On Instagram, Hints At Possible Split

An internet troll chimed in with a comment, telling Beckinsale, “You need a man.”

Beckinsale clapped back with an epic shutdown.

“I can assure you no one ‘needs’ a man. It’s really a question of want one, or not xx,” she wrote.

Click to View Gallery

Couples Who Have Split In 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP