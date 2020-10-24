Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At Troll After Apparent Goody Grace Breakup: ‘No One NEEDS A Man’

It appears as if Kate Beckinsale has apparently split from Goody Grace.

That’s the conclusion fans have come to after the “Underworld” star, 47, unfollowed the the 23-year-old Canadian rapper’s Instagram account. In addition, she also deleted a previous comment in a post she shared to celebrate his birthday, telling him, “I love you.”

While neither has confirmed the split, Beckinsale’s latest social media activity hints a breakup did indeed take place.

An internet troll chimed in with a comment, telling Beckinsale, “You need a man.”

Beckinsale clapped back with an epic shutdown.

“I can assure you no one ‘needs’ a man. It’s really a question of want one, or not xx,” she wrote.