Hilary Duff Reveals Pregnancy In Sweet Instagram Post: ‘We’re Growing’

Hilary Duff is going to be a mom for the third time.

On Saturday, the “Younger” star took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself and husband Matthew Koma, who’s affectionately rubbing her belly.

“We are growing!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Mostly me …”

This will be Duff’s third child, and second with Koma; the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018.

Duff is also mother to son Luca Cruz, from her marriage to former NHL star Mike Comrie; Duff and Comrie separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

