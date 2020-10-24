Selena Gomez is doing her part to encourage Americans to cast their votes in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

That that end, she called up Timothee Chalamet, with whom she co-starred in the long-delayed Woody Allen film “A Rainy Day in New York”.

When Chalamet picked up the call, he was waiting in line to vote at New York City’s Madison Square Garden; Gomez revealed that she’d already voted via mail-in ballot.

RELATED: Mayim Bialik, Jason Alexander & More Stars Become Chickens For New Get-Out-The-Vote PSA

Chalamet didn’t exactly keep anyone guessing when it came to who’d be getting his vote.

“I really hope this guy loses… oh man,” he said of the incumbent president.

“I think in New York we’re safe, victory-wise,” he added, of the Big Apple’s antipathy for Donald Trump.

RELATED: Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman & More Celebs Get Naked To Get Out The Vote

“My stomach hurts because I’m nervous,” Gomez said, admitting she’s stressed about the election results.

A portion of their conversation can be seen below: