Kelly Ripa Jokes About Cropping New Halloween Costume Pics ‘At The Crotch’ After Fans Obsess Over Mark Consuelos’ Bulge

Kelly Ripa caught her followers’ attention when she posted a series of Halloween pictures over the years, particularly, one of husband Mark Consuelos in very tight pants.

Fans quickly zoomed in on Bruce Bozzi and Consuelos dressed up as “CHiPS” characters Jon and Ponch, with all eyes on the “Riverdale” star’s bulge.

“I love these pictures are fantastic! Beautiful family and I’m not addressing the elephant in the room,” commented one person, while another claimed, “your husband stuffed his pants.”

“Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform,” someone else chimed in.

Consuelos tried to play it down, commenting on the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host’s post, “Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.”

Ripa sent fans into overdrive when she added, “ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?”

On Oct. 31, Ripa celebrated by sharing a few more photos of herself and Consuelos costumed for Halloweens past. However, she explained why none of the pics were full-body shots.

In the caption to the pics, Ripa joked that the photos were “cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets. All trick, no treat. #halloween 2020 👻🎃🦇🕸🦉💀.”

Ripa and Consuelos celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary earlier this year and are parents to daughter Lola, 19, and sons Joaquin, 17, and Michael, 23.

Speaking to People about their family, Consuelos joked that once the kids move out they will be “naked all the time.”