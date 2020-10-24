Kanye West Reveals His ‘Calling’ Is To Be ‘Leader Of The Free World’ In Freewheeling Interview With Joe Rogan

Kanye West is the guest of honour for the latest edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, and the rapper/presidential candidate explained that he’s not just running for president; he is, to paraphrase “The Blues Brothers”, on a mission from God.

During a wide-ranging conversation spanning nearly three hours, West explained that he was in the shower when he had received a “calling to be the leader of the free world” from the Almighty.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. I’m not here to down Trump or down Biden, I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace,” said West, who also said he’d be interested in becoming governor of California.

West also seemed to make an oblique reference to his infamous Taylor Swift incident at the 2009 MTV VMAs while discussing his father’s work with the Black Panthers.

“It’s like my father snatching a mic out of someone’s hand who was lying — like father, like son, there,” he said.

Other topics of conversation West addressed during the lengthy conversation included his mental health, faith, race, abortion and his ongoing battle with the music industry to increase artist compensation.

“I’m not at war with the music industry,” he clarified. “I’m just saying we need to innovate. When I posted my contracts, I had 10 contracts that kept putting me inside a labyrinth and things we don’t need.”

Music industry contracts, he explained, “are made to rape the artists… I’m saying I need to innovate what these contracts are, it’s not about me getting my masters back, it’s about freedom.”

The entire three-hour conversation can be viewed in the video above.