Kylie Jenner Rates Her Past Halloween Costumes All The Way From When She Was A Toddler

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Halloween by looking back at her costumes, all the way from 1998.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a 10-minute video starting with her dressed in a “Teletubbies” costume.

Others included her and the Kardashian/Jenner sisters dressed as Victoria Secret angels and Jenner with her daughter Stormi as butterflies.

“I felt like a bad b**ch,” Jenner said of her grown-up Ariel costume in 2019, adding that putting on a costume makes her feel “like someone else.”

Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods also made an appearance when she shared a picture of her Warrior Princess costume from 2015.

“I remember I wanted a pony [tail] down to the floor and that was the first time I did super long hair,” Jenner said. “It was fun, we had a good night. I would say six out of 10.”

Jenner ended the video by singing, “I’m gonna get wasted! ‘Coz it’s Halloween.”

Catch the full review up top.