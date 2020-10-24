Eric Andre Confirms Departure Of Hannibal Buress On ‘The Eric Andre Show’

Since the test pilot of “The Eric Andre Show’ in 2009, Hannibal Buress has stood next to Andre as co-host.

On Saturday, Andre confirmed that Sunday’s episode would be Buress’ last.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that the yin to my yang, the wickedly funny @hannibalburess ends his reign as co-host tomorrow night at midnight,” Andre tweeted. “Love you HB. It’s been an amazing decade with you.”

RELATED: Eric Andre Suffers Concussion After John Cena Stunt Gone Wrong

Ladies and gentlemen, it is with a heavy heart that i announce that the yin to my yang, the wickedly funny @hannibalburess ends his reign as co-host tomorrow night at midnight @adultswim. Love you HB. It's been an amazing decade with you. — Eric Andre (@ericandre) October 24, 2020

Andre recently addressed Buress’ departure during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying that when he brought up the idea for season 5, Buress declined.

“He was like, ‘I don’t know, man. We’ve been doing it for a while. I’m down to keep collaborating, I just don’t wanna do the show anymore,’” Andre told the publication. “I was heartbroken. Devastated…. The more I tried to talk him into it, the more I could tell he was pushing away.”

RELATED: Eric Andre Hilariously Responds To Petition Calling For Him To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

Andre added that he convinced his friend and co-star to end the show on camera.

“He’s evolved and become very, very, very successful,” Andre added. “I’m proud of him, so I totally get it.”

The show will address Buress’ departure by using one of his nose hairs to clone and create “Blannibal”, a Frankenstein like monster played by James Hazley, a musician who was discovered on Craigslist.