Gayle King Shares Her ‘Weight Struggle’ Thanks To ‘Corona Quarantine & Halloween Candy Corns’

Gayle King is feeling the quarantine weight gain.

“CRISIS! The weight struggle is real! fatter than I’ve been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh),” King wrote on Twitter, alongside pictures of her standing on a scale.

The pictures depict a weight gain from 159.2 lbs to her most recent of 172.2 lbs.

“Ideal weight says Dr is 163… not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought! Make it stop,” the CBS “This Morning” host added.

Many people commented that they are going through the same thing, including Andy Cohen.

“A. You have pretty feet. B. I’m in the same boat. Can’t stop eating ice cream,” he chimed in.