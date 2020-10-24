James Bond Studio Allegedly Wanted $600M To Skip Theatrical Release

With theatrical movie releases being pushed back during the pandemic, the upcoming James Bond film “No Time To Die” was considering skipping the traditional release and heading straight to a streaming platform.

That was until the streamers heard the eye-watering price that MGM studios wanted to skip a theatrical release.

RELATED: Damian Lewis Has No Interest In Playing James Bond — ‘Even If I Was Asked’

According to Variety, “The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly $600 million.”

They added it was “a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services.”

Netflix, Apple and a few others were being considered.

RELATED: Harry Styles Denies That He Is In The Running To Play James Bond

A spokesperson for MGM said, “We do not comment on rumours. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers.”

“No Time To Die” was originally set to be released in April 2020, but was then pushed back to Nov. 2020. It currently is set for April 2, 2021, but that could change at any time.