Iggy Azalea Says She Will Raise Her ‘Son Alone’ After Split From Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have split.

Iggy confirmed that the two have gone their own ways in an Instagram story on Friday night.

“You lost a real 1!!!!” the “Fancy” rapper wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & That’s why I’d rather be alone.”

The two welcomed their first child together in April, but formally announced the birth in June. She later announced that they named their son, Onyx.

On Saturday, Iggy returned to Instagram to add to her initial statement.

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” Iggy wrote.

The two have been dating on and off since 2018.