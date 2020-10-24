Blake Lively Reacts To Those Who Are Still Not Over The ‘Gossip Girl’ Ending

Photo by: Giovanni Rufino / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

“Gossip Girl” might have ended in 2012, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t over the reveal in the finale.

Even Blake Lively is still shocked that Penn Badgley’s character Dan was Gossip Girl.

Lively posted a meme on her Instagram Stories which read, “We watched the entire series to find out it’s Dan.”

She added, “YOU’RE surprised… Imagine how the writers felt.”

The “Gossip Girl” reboot won’t include the original cast with the exception of Kristen Bell narrating. The new cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak.

The show is expected to be released in 2021.